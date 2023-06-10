Report: Bayern Munich “growing pessimistic” on chances for Declan Rice transfer

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the mood within the offices at Bayern Munich is souring when it comes to the club’s hopes to land West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

With Arsenal FC out in front of a pack that is rumored to include Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United, the Bavarians are not feeling so hot about things:

Bayern are growing pessimistic regarding Declan Rice. There’s no development and nothing concrete. The current tendency is that the midfielder will not move to Munich. Arsenal are ahead.

The news that Arsenal is ahead of Bayern Munich in this pursuit will likely not be shocking to most Bayern Munich fans. As attractive an option as Rice might be for what Thomas Tuchel wants to do with the squad, it was always going to be an uphill battle to land the 24-year-old star.

