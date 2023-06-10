New signing Konrad Laimer has his eyes set on winning titles with Bayern Munich

Konrad Laimer has been officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player, signing a four-year contract until 2027 and talking to the fans officially through Bayern Munich social media channels.

Speaking on FCBtv about his goals with Bayern, Laimer had the following to say:“I’m looking forward to wearing the shirt for the first time and playing in front of the fans. I’m really excited to get to know the team, the city, the fans and then going for it. My goals? There’s nothing better as a footballer than winning titles.”

It’s clear Laimer has the right mentality for Bayern. He’s barely set foot in the city and is already talking about winning titles. He knows what to say and what he must do, already showing a kinship with the fans that hopefully the fans will return after the initially polarising nature of his transfer. We know Laimer is a man of his word too as he has been praised for his relentless workrate by his previous coaches and showed he was fully committed to RB Leipzig even in his last few weeks as a player, scoring a potentially title-deciding goal against Bayern and putting in some of the best performances of his career while knowing he won’t be at the club in just a month or so.