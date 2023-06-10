Daily Schmankerl: Are Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Newcastle United vying for Juventus star Federico Chiesa?; Manchester City to pounce on Benjamin Pavard?; FC Barcelona might want Joao Felix; Romelu Lukaku to...Real Madrid?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, and Newcastle United are said to be engaging in a competition for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who could be available for as little as €45 million:

Liverpool, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in making a move for Frederico Chiesa this summer with the Italian winger said to be ‘unhappy’ at Juventus. Chiesa, one of the stars of Italy’s European Championship triumph in 2021, had a difficult season after returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of action for nearly 10 months. And Il Corriere dello Sport claim he is open to the idea of joining a new club as he no longer feels ‘centre of the project’ in Turin. Liverpool have been watching the player closely for some time while Newcastle United and Bayern have registered their interest more recently. The Italian paper says that Juve have set an asking price of £38m but they will no doubt be hoping to initiate a bidding war between the three clubs.

As it stands, with Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Sadio Mane on the roster, Bayern Munich does not need another winger. However, if (huge if) Bayern Munich is truly looking to sell Mane, Sane, and Gnabry (or any combination or number of the three), then you would have a hell of a time finding a better value for a winger on this roster.

Before his knee injury, Chiesa was nothing short of electric. With his rehab being handled by Juventus, however, it is debatable is the Italy international got all of the requisite patience and care that was needed.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg later tweeted out information discounting the rumor, but it extremely hard to discern what information is fake and what is real flowing from Bayern Munich these days:

News #Chiesa: No transfer target for FC Bayern! Bosses don’t want to enter the race. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/5EZ4uPALDN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 9, 2023

Could a change of scenery help Chiesa recapture his optimal fitness — and attacking magic? With that little of a transfer fee for a player with that much talent, it is worth the gamble — especially if Bayern Munich is selling off multiple wingers.

Bayern Munich is almost certain to lose defender Benjamin Pavard during the summer transfer window — and it could be to Manchester City:

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, but face strong competition for the Frenchman’s signature. The 27 year-old is drawing interest from a series of top European clubs, as Bayern Munich prepare to overhaul their squad for recently appointed manager Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann in late March. Several players have been linked with potential exits from the Bavarian club, while on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo looks unlikely to return to the club after a short spell at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich are not expected to trigger the optional clause to make the transfer permanent, with Arsenal and Barcelona both linked with the Portuguese international. Manchester City and Bayern Munich could potentially be set to do business for another full-back however, with claims that the Sky Blues are interested in signing Benjamin Pavard. According to Georg Holzner, the entourage of Pavard claim that Manchester City are one of five teams to be interested in signing the right-back, who can also play in central defence. Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are also reported to be considering a move for the Frenchman, with emerging competition for the players signature, should Bayern Munich allow the 27 year-old to leave.

FC Barcelona could be making a move on imminently available Atlético Madrid attacker Joao Felix:

Barcelona could make another swoop to take Joao Felix off of Atletico Madrid’s hands following his unsuccessful loan spell at Chelsea.

Liverpool FC might be looking at former Bayern Munich prospect Armindo Sieb;

It’s also going to be an opportunity for Klopp and his recruitment team to perhaps take a look at some under-the-radar gems. One in particular could be German youth international Armindo Sieb who plays for Greuther Fürth, and who has the kind of robust style that could suit Liverpool. Sieb is only 20 years old and came through the academies of RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich before making a permanent move to the 2.Bundesliga last summer. In his first season he has been settling in at the club, and hasn’t set the world alight. But that’s at least partly down to Greuther Fürth, which finished in 12th place out of 18 teams in the league, and endured a particularly difficult campaign.

We are deep in the throws of silly season with Bayern Munich and it has been absolute craziness for days now.

With some big name (and money!) players potentially coming in to Bayern Munich and some club staples potentially heading out, the team is in a state of flux. There is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The transfer of West Ham’s Declan Rice to Bayern Munich is not looking good...what’s next? Who can Bayern Munich get if Arsenal FC makes its play for Rice?

Thoughts on Bayern Munich’s plan to revamp its attack and why it has the futures for Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry on shaky ground.

Why Raphael Guerreiro was a deft pickup.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s instability, how long it might take the new leadership to fix, and why patience will be vital for fans of the club.

This would be bizarre as Chelsea FC might try to unload sell Romelu Lukaku to Real Madrid:

❗️X News #Lukaku: Understand he could be offered to Real Madrid at a late stage in this transfer window. Ideas about a loan. As a possible top backup for #Benzema or as a replacement.



➡️ Pochettino is open to work with him but #CFC is still interested in Kane & Osimhen

➡️ A new… pic.twitter.com/gXejWncYGD — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 3, 2023

At one point, Bayern Munich was interested in Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, but now Borussia Dortmund appears to be the primary bidder — and things appear to be in motion:

❗️News #Alvarez: #BVB bosses have made the next steps after they have finalized the Bellingham deal.



➡️ Alvarez still a top target for BVB! Talks have resumed. Understand Dortmund wants to prepare an official offer in the next days.



As revealed: Alvarez is still pushing for… pic.twitter.com/nrk0zIvrt5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 8, 2023

The Bayern Munich Frauen could lose Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir to Arsenal FC:

Arsenal Women are reportedly interested in signing Icelandic defender, 27-year-old Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, who currently plays for Bayern Munich Frauen in the German Bundesliga. With the departure of Brazil captain Rafaelle and Leah Williamson’s recent ACL injury, Arsenal Women need to rebuild their defensive options. According to the recent tweets below, Viggósdóttir certainly seems to be interested in the Women’s Super League, the rise in women’s football in England and it’s prominence in the UK.

Manchester United could be looking at making a move for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga:

Manchester United have offered €150m to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with Los Blancos open to selling for such a high price.

Having won the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich turn their attentions to the transfer window. The major topic of the week is Declan Rice, who is at the top of the list of the club’s options for defensive midfield. In addition, the fallout from the sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic continues with serious confusion in squad planning and reports that Bayern’s backline could be set for a shakeup.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following: