Lothar Matthäus thinks Dušan Vlahović is a good fit at Bayern Munich…and makes an interesting analogy

Dušan Vlahović is so far looking like the most likely candidate to be the next Bayern Munich striker. The Juventus and Serbia striker’s name has been thrown around a lot, with reports constantly changing on the status of the player. Whatever the case, a former Bayern player thinks that Vlahović should be the frontman of the Rekordmeister.

“I think Vlahović would fit in well at Bayern - He’s a striker who knows where the goal is. He would be someone to think about”, ex-Bayern pro Lothar Matthäus said (Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch via @iMiaSanMia).

Lothar is so convinced of Vlahović’s quality that he likened him to a fellow Serie A striker: Romelu Lukaku(?!). “He reminds me a bit of a young Romelu Lukaku: strong, tall, robust, a target man who knows what to do in the box”, the 62-year-old explained.

With everyone clamoring for Vlahović to don the Bayern shirt next season, it’s only a matter of time before the board picks up on the trend.

