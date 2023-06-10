Herbert Hainer says Bayern Munich taking their time to find a new, quality sporting director

There’s a slightly new look to Bayern Munich’s front office and board with both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic now gone. Jan-Christian Dreesen has been brought in to be the club’s new CEO and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has made a return to the supervisory board. However, the search for a new sporting director to replace Brazzo continues.

There have been a handful of names linked to fill the vacancy at Bayern, including Max Eberl, Markus Krösche, Michael Reschke, and Stefan Reuter, but all of those candidates have all been ruled out. Not to mention, Bayern’s technical director Marco Neppe, who could be leaving for a role at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

There is a crucial summer transfer window ahead for Bayern and the necessity to get certain deals over the line could very well outpace the club finding a new sporting director. They are all but wrapped up the signing of Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and Konrad Laimer is expected to officially be announced as a Bayern player this week, but Thomas Tuchel still wants to sign a striker and No. 6 midfielder.

Club president Herbert Hainer insisted that the club is taking their time in trying to find just the right candidate to replace Brazzo, as it’s not a vacancy they want to feel like they’re hurried to fill. “We have very clear ideas about what this person needs to bring on the table. With our ambitions, we need a top man. When looking for a sporting director, we set ourselves a goal: quality over hurry. Of course, we’d like to have him as soon as possible, but if it takes a few months or until Christmas, it doesn’t bother us,” Hainer recently told Sport Bild, as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia.

With CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen in place and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge back on the supervisory board, the duo is in concert with Uli Hoeness and the rest of Bayern’s leadership. The new-look supervisory board has the tools necessary to get done what needs to get done, but there have been reports suggesting that there’s somewhat of lack of understanding as far as who’s supposed to do what, exactly. This could potentially affect transfer business, but the imminent signing of Guerreiro seems to suggest they have things under a level of control.

While the search continues, Hainer said the incoming candidate has to be the right person for the continued success of the club. “It has to be someone whom we are fully convinced of and who can achieve our ambitious goals,” he said.