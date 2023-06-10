Bayern transfer target Randal Kolo Muani doesn’t want to rush into a transfer decision

Declan Rice is currently the hottest transfer topic at Bayern Munich right now, but Thomas Tuchel has also made it clear that he also wants to sign a high caliber striker this summer. For the past couple of months, there have been a bevy of names linked with a potential move to Bayern in the striker’s position, but most of them have more or less been ruled out for a move this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is still a potential target, despite the fact that he would likely require a considerable transfer fee to be pried away from Die Adler. Not to mention, there are a handful of other clubs interested in acquiring his services this summer. His current contract with Frankfurt runs through June 2027 and he’s been with the club ever since making the move from Ligue 1’s FC Nantes last summer.

For Kolo Muani himself, knowing of the interest from Bayern and a handful of other clubs, he recently explained that he doesn’t want to rush in to a decision as to if he should leave Frankfurt, or where he would wind up choosing to go. He wants to take his time and wind up where the situation best suits him for being able to continue to develop and play consistently, as he told French outlet Canal+.

“I’m in my third season as a pro, I still need to progress. I want to take my time, I’m not a person who will rush things because big clubs are there. It’s flattering that PSG is after you, like other big clubs. But it’s not because you come from Paris or you grew up there that you must automatically play at PSG. Honestly, who wouldn’t dream of playing in the Premier League? It’s one of the best leagues there is. It makes you dream, these are childhood dreams. But I’m not looking for the perfect club or the best club in the world, I’m really looking for the club that will give me the chance to be able to express myself, have playing time and above all grow as a player,” he explained to the French television outlet (via @iMiaSanMia).

For Bayern’s sake, they could be an ideal fit for Kolo Muani because they need a striker and could guarantee the player consistent minutes. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting did recently sign a one-year contract extension, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be at the club for much longer than that and it would be understood that Kolo Muani would be the number 1 option if Bayern was to sign him.

Kolo Muani also faces the prospect of having to play for a new manager at Frankfurt since Oliver Glasner has left. Former Bayern assistant manager Dino Toppmöller is expected to be the new manager at Frankfurt, but Tuchel could sell a better package at the negotiating table should Bayern pursue concrete talks. Frankfurt is also interested in trying to bring in Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike on loan, which could threaten Kolo Muani’s minutes if it were to come to fruition.