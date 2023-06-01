Bayern Munich’s defense continues to shrink as another report confirms Lucas Hernandez’s desire to leave for PSG

Just because Bayern Munich are trying to sign players doesn’t mean they won’t be letting anyone go. Although they might not want that to happen, Joao Cancelo will be leaving Bayern Munich. Cancelo’s destination is not determined yet, however. Manchester City don’t want him back whereas the player isn’t interested at playing for runners-up Arsenal FC.

Lucas Hernandez (linked with Paris Saint-Germain), Daley Blind (out of contract), and Benjamin Pavard are all set to depart (Abendzeitung). Blind leaving probably won’t hurt but Pavard and Hernandez will. They are great defenders and replacing them won’t be easy. All of this means the club only has Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano as the starting center-backs.

The Abendzeitung report confirmed Wednesday’s reports that Hernandez wants to leave Bayern Munich, but added that PSG is offering the Frenchman a contract that would run four or five years:

In addition to Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard (27) and Daley Blind (33), Lucas Hernández (27) would also like to leave Bavaria. The injury-prone Frenchman has not yet been able to agree on a contract extension beyond 2024 with the Munich team. Paris Saint-Germain lures Hernández with a new contract that should last four to five years.

If the Abendzeitung report was not enough, this report also came out from RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins:

Lucas Hernández has informed Bayern that he does not want to extend his contract. PSG are optimistic a deal can be struck, although they're aware Bayern won't let Hernández go easily. Bayern have not given up hope yet on Lucas signing a new deal [@FabriceHawkins, @RMCsport] pic.twitter.com/pCyFpudWtn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 1, 2023

There have been a few names being tossed around for a new defender but the priority at the present is a new striker and a defensive midfielder. Adding another center-back to that mix could drive up Bayern Munich’s expected summer expenditures even more.