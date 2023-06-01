“Declan Rice is not going to Bayern Munich” — Pundit slams transfer rumors for West Ham star

According to talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, there is virtually no chance that West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice makes the move to Bayern Munich given the interest he is getting from Arsenal FC and other English clubs.

“Declan Rice is not going to Bayern Munich. He’s going to go to one of the big clubs in England to try and win the Premier League with an English club,” Jordan said (as captured by Football Fancast). “He’s got no reason to go to Bayern Munich, it’s fantastic indexing and a great bit of leverage for other football clubs in England to get their act together to pay the price that West Ham may well want, but I’ll be absolutely gobsmacked if an established England player, who is perceived to be one of the best players in his position, will be out of the Premier League playing in Germany, in a league that’s particularly dominated by one football club.”

Despite Jordan’s negative (but probably correct) assessment of the situation, Bayern Munich is going all-out to procure the defensive midfielder. Can the mix of a good financial package, a plan from Tuchel, and the initiative to already build a relationship from the Bavarians sway Rice into leaving England?

Probably not, but it is worth a shot anyway even if the most recent reports say that Rice will stay in England: