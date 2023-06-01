Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 47 — Assessing the fallout from Bayern Munich’s title-winning season; Transfer updates on Dušan Vlahović, Declan Rice, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; and MORE!

What a long, strange trip it’s been.
Bayern Munich somehow won its 11th consecutive Bundesliga championship as Borussia Dortmund suffered through a massive collapse — and somehow that was one of the least crazy stories of the week.
Admittedly, Bayern Munich fans have had a lot to process with everything, so what better way to do it than with the Weekend Warm-up Podcast and at Bavarian Football Works.
Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:
- Some thoughts on the title win and the massive fallout that saw CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić get sacked.
- Who might be coming in: Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.
- Who might be headed out: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies.
- Who is likely coming back (at least for a little while): Marcel Sabitzer.
As you can see, there is a lot to cover.
Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.
Loading comments...