NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Weekend Warm-up Podcast is BACK!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 47 — Assessing the fallout from Bayern Munich’s title-winning season; Transfer updates on Dušan Vlahović, Declan Rice, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s season is over...now what?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Supervisory Board Meeting FC Bayern Munich Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Bayern Munich somehow won its 11th consecutive Bundesliga championship as Borussia Dortmund suffered through a massive collapse — and somehow that was one of the least crazy stories of the week.

Admittedly, Bayern Munich fans have had a lot to process with everything, so what better way to do it than with the Weekend Warm-up Podcast and at Bavarian Football Works.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

  • Some thoughts on the title win and the massive fallout that saw CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić get sacked.
  • Who might be coming in: Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.
  • Who might be headed out: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies.
  • Who is likely coming back (at least for a little while): Marcel Sabitzer.

As you can see, there is a lot to cover.

