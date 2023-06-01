Breaking: Bayern Munich announce blockbuster transfer duo of Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson

The Bayern Munich Frauen have announced the signing of Denmark international Pernille Harder and Sweden international Magdalena Eriksson, who arrive from Chelsea FC per FCBayern.com.

“Today is a great day for FC Bayern because we’ve managed to bring two players of this quality to FC Bayern who are outstanding personalities not only on the pitch but also off it. That is very important for us and our goals. Both players bring a lot of expertise with them. They’ve played at a very high level for many years and have won titles. Especially in this young team, which is currently developing very rapidly, they’ll be an important component,” said FC Bayern Frauen leading executive Bianca Rech.

Harder, who once starred for Wolfsburg, is excited to be back in Germany.

“FC Bayern is a terrific club, the players and the team have a lot of potential. I definitely wanted to become a part of it. I also got a good impression of Alexander Straus. I had a good time in the Bundesliga and am looking forward to returning after three years. The way the German national team played at the European Championship last summer shows how the league has developed. I’m happy to be back in the Bundesliga and can’t wait to play here again,” Harder said.

As for Eriksson, everything just felt right about a move to Bayern Munich.

“I had a good feeling right from the start. FC Bayern is an extraordinary club with an impressive history. I’m really looking forward to getting to know my new teammates, winning together, developing individually and also getting to know the culture of the club. The potential is simply huge and everything I’ve heard about the club and Munich has been entirely positive. One reason I wanted to come here is that I’d never heard so many good things from former players. All my Swedish teammates from the national team enjoyed their time here,” said Eriksson.

FC Bayern Frauen head coach Alexander Straus is ecstatic to bring in two excellent players.

“Pernille and Magdalena are two top players with a lot of experience. They’ve won several trophies, participated in many big tournaments, at club level and also on the international stage with their national teams. They’re a perfect addition to our team and bring even more quality to our talented squad. They’ll take us to the next level. We’re very excited about this,” Straus said.

Eriksson will wear the number 5 at Bayern Munich, while Pernille Harder will don the number 21.