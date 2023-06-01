Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reveals his dream team for 2023/24—and it doesn’t include Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich are set for a major shake-up, both team and club executives. Let’s focus on the team aspect first, because Abendzeitung journo Maximilian Koch (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia_en) just revealed coach Thomas Tuchel’s ideal starting XI for the 2023/24 season. Someone’s been left out, can you guess who?

(Tuchel points to the player he wants: “I want Declan Rice!”)

Once again, Bayern legend Thomas Müller has been omitted from the starting team. As you can see, it’s a 4-2-3-1 that includes two players that Bayern are linked with. Manuel Neuer will be back in goal; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui in defense. Joshua Kimmich and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the pivot; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as the four attackers.

The omissions from the team are mostly players who have fallen down in the pecking order or linked with a move away such as Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and others.

This is going to be one turbulent yet crucial summer for Bayern.