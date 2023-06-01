Report: Lucas Hernandez has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave for PSG

According to a report from kicker journalist Franck Linkesch, Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has already informed the club that he wants to leave Bavaria in favor of Paris Saint-Germain:

It is quite possible that two central defenders will leave FC Bayern in the summer. After Benjamin Pavard informed those responsible that he would not extend his contract, which expires in 2024, Lucas Hernandez is also moving away, according to kicker information. Both French world champions from 2018, both 27 years old, are apparently looking for a new challenge. As with Pavard, Hernandez’s contract expires in 2024, and he is currently fighting his way back onto the lawn after suffering a cruciate ligament tear at the World Cup. A few weeks ago it looked good in terms of a contract extension, but now Paris St. Germain are serious about courting Hernandez. In the days surrounding winning the German championship, he told the team that he was in principle in agreement with the Parisians and would like to change. It is unclear whether Bayern Munich will let him go.

To this point, we had not seen a definitive report regarding any communication by Hernandez to the club that he would like to leave. Now, though, this story could change the game for Bayern Munich.

If Hernandez and Pavard both exit Bavaria this summer, the club will handover the starting center-back positions to Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano. In addition, the club might have to hit the transfer market to find another starting-caliber option. While many fans are clamoring to see youngster Tarek Buchmann, it appears that he is headed to role where he trains with the first team and plays games for Bayern Munich II.