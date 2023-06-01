Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies stars as Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse

As the football season winds down and audiences gear up for the release of the much-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is set to play a surprise role. The Canadian star is set to voice Spider-Man ‘67 in the upcoming movie, Across the Spider-Verse (via Goal).

In case you didn’t know, the Spider-Verse movies deal with the concept of a multiverse, where multiple iterations of the same character interact with each other while the world/universe/multiverse/take your pick. The central character, Miles Morales, is one of these Spider-Men. The first movie was acclaimed for its gorgeous animation and excellent story, calling upon the vast Spider-Man mythos.

Davies will voice Spider-Man ‘67, which, as far as we can tell, is the guy from all the internet memes. He’ll be joined by Germany international Jule Brand, who also has a voice acting role in the film.

Across the Spider-Verse premiers in the United States on June 2, 2023.