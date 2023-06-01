 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Weekend Warm-up Podcast is BACK! Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich's title, the executive fallout, and the upcoming insanity for the summer transfer window! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies stars as Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse

From FC Hollywood to actual Hollywood ...

By Ineednoname
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As the football season winds down and audiences gear up for the release of the much-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is set to play a surprise role. The Canadian star is set to voice Spider-Man ‘67 in the upcoming movie, Across the Spider-Verse (via Goal).

In case you didn’t know, the Spider-Verse movies deal with the concept of a multiverse, where multiple iterations of the same character interact with each other while the world/universe/multiverse/take your pick. The central character, Miles Morales, is one of these Spider-Men. The first movie was acclaimed for its gorgeous animation and excellent story, calling upon the vast Spider-Man mythos.

Davies will voice Spider-Man ‘67, which, as far as we can tell, is the guy from all the internet memes. He’ll be joined by Germany international Jule Brand, who also has a voice acting role in the film.

Across the Spider-Verse premiers in the United States on June 2, 2023.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works