After initial doubt, the rumors of Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović were on-point all along

Bayern Munich is aiming to get a new No. 9.

Sevilla FC v Juventus: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Europa League Photo by Manuel Reino Berenguik/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

When Fabrizio Romano first dropped a report on May 21st that Bayern Munich was interested in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, it elicited an almost uniform response from the German media that the report was incorrect.

Little did anyone know, however, that there a brewing schism in the club’s front office that would see CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić fired, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on the supervisory board and tasked with fixing the club’s woes, and manager Thomas Tuchel on the verge of having a whole lot more say in personnel matters.

Here is what Romano put out on Twitter:

Tuchel likely was pushing for Vlahović at the time of that initial report and now could be exerting his own newfound power to make it happen.

Even Christian Falk is now admitting that Vlahović-to-Bayern Munich is legitimate:

Falk originally tweeted that Bayern was out on the Serbian:

To be 100% clear, the point of this is not to show that Falk was incorrect. Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg also denied Romano’s report. Again, this is not about right or wrong, but strictly to show the wheels were in motion even back on May 21st for Bayern Munich to at least kick the tires on Vlahović (likely because Tuchel was pushing for it). Romano got word on something from someone and felt strong enough about his source to hit Twitter.

There is still a long way to go with this potential transfer, but it is clear that the Bavarians are going to try to make it happen.

