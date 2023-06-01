After initial doubt, the rumors of Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović were on-point all along

When Fabrizio Romano first dropped a report on May 21st that Bayern Munich was interested in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, it elicited an almost uniform response from the German media that the report was incorrect.

Little did anyone know, however, that there a brewing schism in the club’s front office that would see CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić fired, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on the supervisory board and tasked with fixing the club’s woes, and manager Thomas Tuchel on the verge of having a whole lot more say in personnel matters.

Here is what Romano put out on Twitter:

Understand Chelsea haven’t sent €80m bid for Dusan Vlahović, as of now. He’s one of many strikers appreciated at the club but no bid/talks. #CFC



Bayern and Man United remain in the race for Vlahović — but still waiting for Juventus decision.



https://t.co/dJ3dfw7mwk pic.twitter.com/EtbrhDjJBy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2023

Tuchel likely was pushing for Vlahović at the time of that initial report and now could be exerting his own newfound power to make it happen.

Even Christian Falk is now admitting that Vlahović-to-Bayern Munich is legitimate:

True✅ FC Bayern enter the race for Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus Turin) against @ChelseaFC and @ManUtd @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 31, 2023

Falk originally tweeted that Bayern was out on the Serbian:

Bayern is still not interested in Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus Turin) and are currently not planning an offer — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 22, 2023

To be 100% clear, the point of this is not to show that Falk was incorrect. Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg also denied Romano’s report. Again, this is not about right or wrong, but strictly to show the wheels were in motion even back on May 21st for Bayern Munich to at least kick the tires on Vlahović (likely because Tuchel was pushing for it). Romano got word on something from someone and felt strong enough about his source to hit Twitter.

There is still a long way to go with this potential transfer, but it is clear that the Bavarians are going to try to make it happen.