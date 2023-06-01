Bayern Munich wants €30-€40 million for Benjamin Pavard as Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Liverpool linger

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard aims to leave the club this summer and Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are emerging as two of the leading candidates to be the Frenchman’s next employer.

In a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (captured by Sempre Inter),the Italian side’s intentions to bring in Pavard were made clear:

Inter Milan are keen to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard as a replacement for Milan Skriniar this summer. This according to (Wednesday)’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Frenchman is one of the Nerazzurri’s top targets to replace Skriniar, although the costs associated with signing him could make it difficult. Bayern have offered Pavard an extension. However, according to the Gazzetta, the players has made his decision clear – he will not sign a new deal. This makes it likely that Bayern will cash in on Pavard during the summer transfer window. One of the clubs with the strongest interest in signing Pavard is Inter, according to the Gazzetta. The Nerazzurri had tried to get a deal done for him already in January when it looked as though Skriniar could be sold to Paris Saint-German. However, Skriniar stayed put and Pavard remained at Bayern. However, this only delayed the inevitable – Skriniar will leave this summer. Inter are looking for a like-for-like replacement. According to the Gazzetta, Pavard continues to be one of the Nerazzurri’s primary targets to take the former Sampdoria man’s place.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe (as captured by Get French Football News) is reporting that FC Barcelona is joining Inter Milan as a frontrunner for Pavard:

Following (Tuesday)’s reports that Benjamin Pavard was intent on leaving Bayern Munich, L’Équipe indicate today that several major European clubs are interested in bringing in the French international this summer. Several clubs have begun making moves to sign the 27-year-old this summer. L’Équipe report that Champions League finalists Inter are still interested, having already tried their luck back in January, while Manchester United have placed the World Cup winner at the top of their shortlist of central defenders. Barcelona have been in regular contact with the 4-time Bundesliga winner’s entourage, but the Catalans are looking for a right-sided defensive recruit – Pavard, though, is prioritising a move that would see him playing regularly as a centre-back, his favoured position.

According to Abendzeitung, bayern Munich wants €30-€40 million for Pavard:

According to media reports, the Frenchman wants to leave Bayern, after seven years in Germany Pavard is looking for a new challenge – abroad. Among others, Real Madrid, Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona are interested in the defender. Bayern hopes for a fee in the range between 30 and 40 million euros.

As listed in the report above, Manchester United is also in contention for the defender, but Pavard is drawing a lot of attention. Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and AC Milan are also in the mix.