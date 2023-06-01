Is “perfect” West Ham captain Declan Rice’s transfer fee too high for Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich has shown interest in English defensive midfielder Declan Rice recently. Considering that Thomas Tuchel spent time coaching Chelsea FC with great success, Bayern’s interest in Rice is not a surprise.

However, as we all know, English players or players in the Premier League always command exorbitant transfer fees. Declan Rice’s transfer fee has the potential to break Bayern Munich’s transfer record fee. Can Bayern Munich really afford him?

Well, per @iMiaSanMia, there are internal doubts at Bayern whether the club can afford him. This does not come as a surprise to fans as we know Bayern has to manage finances carefully courtesy of the 50+1 rule which Bundesliga clubs are governed by with a few exceptions. In addition, Bayern’s recent turmoil such as the sackings of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, seems to have “irritated” the Englishman per @iMiaSanMia. Rice does not seem to be a big fan of instability (what fans know and he, perhaps, doesn’t is that instability is mostly part of the theme at Bayern Munich).

The Bavarians have put the full court press on Rice anyway per Constantin Eckner of The Times. Tuchel has made it a point to try and build a rapport with Rice, who might be inclined to stay in England — at least for now (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel told Declan Rice he sees him as the perfect holding midfielder for his Bayern team during a charm offensive aimed at persuading the midfielder to join the German club rather than Arsenal this summer. Bayern are willing to pay a transfer fee of up to £85m (~ €100m) for Rice. While the lucrative offer from Bayern has provided Rice with a decision to make, the player is still believed to be leaning towards joining Arsenal and staying in London with his young family

In the end, Bayern Munich will need to ask themselves if breaking the bank for a midfielder who has spent the majority of his prime years at a midtable English club is worth it.