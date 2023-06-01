 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! BAYERN MUNICH ARE CHAMPIONS ... aaaand we sacked Kahn and Brazzo. In our latest podcast episode, we discuss the win AND the fallout from this huge shakeup at the executive level. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Benjamin Pavard might just stay at Bayern Munich next season even though he wants to leave

He might...just not in the way you think.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Thomas Tuchel might have to plan without Benjamin Pavard next season
Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard might stay on for one more year with the newly crowned German champions. These days in the game, the transfer fees can be exorbitant; a player like Pavard, who is a French international and a versatile defender who can play in various positions across the back-line and in various formations, might command a large fee even if he has just one year left in his contract.

Pavard, part of the French contingent in Bayern’s defense which includes Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano, might just be aware of the price he commands; he might also be aware of the fact that in a market that is still recovering from COVID losses and reeling from the impact of the money in the English Premier League, many clubs who want and need him might struggle to pay the fee that Bayern sets. As a result, per @iMiaSanMia, if Bayern price other clubs out of paying his transfer fee, he is open to seeing out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free transfer.

This, of course, would be absolutely disastrous for Bayern as they could use the money to invest in a new striker as well as an additional midfielder. It remains to be seen what happens with the Frenchman and former VfB Stuttgart defender over the summer.

Pavard has been linked to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Manchester City among other clubs.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works