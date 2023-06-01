Benjamin Pavard might just stay at Bayern Munich next season even though he wants to leave

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard might stay on for one more year with the newly crowned German champions. These days in the game, the transfer fees can be exorbitant; a player like Pavard, who is a French international and a versatile defender who can play in various positions across the back-line and in various formations, might command a large fee even if he has just one year left in his contract.

Pavard, part of the French contingent in Bayern’s defense which includes Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano, might just be aware of the price he commands; he might also be aware of the fact that in a market that is still recovering from COVID losses and reeling from the impact of the money in the English Premier League, many clubs who want and need him might struggle to pay the fee that Bayern sets. As a result, per @iMiaSanMia, if Bayern price other clubs out of paying his transfer fee, he is open to seeing out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free transfer.

This, of course, would be absolutely disastrous for Bayern as they could use the money to invest in a new striker as well as an additional midfielder. It remains to be seen what happens with the Frenchman and former VfB Stuttgart defender over the summer.

Pavard has been linked to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Manchester City among other clubs.