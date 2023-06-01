Daily Schmankerl: Is Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović nearing a deal with Bayern Munich?; FC Barcelona getting more serious with Joshua Kimmich; Chelsea’s Mason Mount to Manchester United?; AC Milan, Inter Milan battling for Benjamin Pavard; and MORE!

According to one report, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is nearing a deal with Bayern Munich:

According to Serbian tabloid @telegrafrs, Dušan Vlahović is close to joining Bayern. Thomas Tuchel personally spoke with Vlahović and pointed out how much he wants him in the team. Talks between Bayern and Juventus are ongoing in a positive direction.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano — who has been on this story since it’s inception — is telling everyone to cool their jets a bit:

Dušan Vlahović, for sure remains part of Bayern list as mentioned last week as Thomas Tuchel is big fan of the Serbian striker. Kolo Muani, in the list too. #FCBayern



Talks with Juventus are not advanced or concrete yet. It will depend on price tag & Juve new director.

It feels like Bayern Munich is going to start getting very serious about this pursuit in the coming days. The sooner that the club can get a deal done for its next No. 9, the better off it will be heading into next season.

FC Barcelona is reportedly going to get a little more serious about its pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich:

(Wednesday)’s edition of Mundo Deportivo has offered a fresh update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Joshua Kimmich. The cover story of the tabloid claims Barça will convey their intention to sign the Bayern Munich star, as they consider his reinforcement a priority ahead of the new season. The Catalans are indeed in the market for a new defensive midfielder this summer, after Sergio Busquets announced his desire to leave the club at the end of the season. Coach Xavi Hernandez is looking out for a ‘top quality’ option, with Kimmich among his favourites. Earlier reports had claimed that Bayern Munich have no intention to sell Kimmich, as they consider him the face of the club’s project in the years to come. However, MD reports that the pressure to sell the midfielder is weighing on the Bayern Munich board, as they look to sign a top-class number nine this summer. The Bavarians have learnt their lesson, it seems, as the departure of Robert Lewandowski had put a massive hole in their attacking department last season, allowing Borussia Dortmund to almost break their hegemony in German football. Therefore, Bayern are keen on signing a top-class number nine and in order to finance the deal, they may have to consider a sale of Kimmich. Barcelona, though, are not close to signing the German international just yet. The player has not conveyed his desire to leave Allianz Arena. But more importantly, he could cost a fortune even if Bayern Munich end up offloading the star midfielder this summer. Given the financial state Barcelona are in right now, funding anything over €50 million could prove to be almost impossible for the Blaugrana. Hence, the club would be better advised to look for a more reasonable alternative, as they look to replace Busquets this summer.

It still remains extremely doubtful that Kimmich decides to pull out of Bavaria. The 28-year-old still has much to play for with Bayern Munich and figures to step into the role of captain when Manuel Neuer eventually retires.

AC Milan and Inter Milan are going to be go head-to-head for outgoing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer:

Inter Milan and AC Milan are on high alert as French international defender Benjamin Pavard has asked to leave Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 27-year-old has told the Bavarian giants he wants a move.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea FC have also been linked to Pavard as well.

Well who saw that coming? We were hoping for it, but didn’t expect Bayern Munich to deliver in this manner. When it comes to the league, Borussia Dortmund bottled it at the last minute versus Mainz, basically handing us the title — BUT Bayern still had to get the job done versus Koln and they did. It was a touch and go thing, but thank god (and maybe Brazzo) for Jamal Musiala. Anyway ...

In this episode, INNN and Fergus talk about the following:

Bayern Munich were completely unconvincing versus Koln and that’s unacceptable.

Talking about the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic by Bayern.

Could Bayern have an FC Barcelona moment someday?

The pros and cons of bringing back Rummenigge and Hoeness.

Is it a mistake to not bring in a new sporting director for the summer?

Wait, why was Oliver Kahn FORBIDDEN from attending the Koln game? What is going at this club?

How is history going to remember Oliver Kahn and Brazzo?

A quick aside — would Matthias Sammer come back as sporting director?

The deep concern about the names rumored as potential future sporting directors.

Dark clouds hovering over the long term future of FC Bayern Munich.

Will the sacking of Brazzo spark concerns in players like Kimmich, Musiala, and Alphonso Davies?

Arsenal FC might still be in the lead for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice despite the recent push by Bayern Munich to sign the Englishman:

Arsenal are the ‘favourites’ to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice despite reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich and Manchester United in recent times. That is according to TalkSPORT, who have claimed that Bayern have made Rice’s camp clear of their interest in a potential deal, although they believe that the England international is more likely to stay in the Premier League instead. football.london understands that the talented midfielder is Arsenal’s priority target for the summer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options in the centre of the park.

Atlético Madrid star Joao Felix will not be extending his stay with Chelsea FC. The 23-year-old will be heading back to Atleti per the order of new Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino:

João Félix will NOT stay at Chelsea next season. Pochettino has decided, João returns to Atléti.



"We have been informed that Poch does not count with João Félix for Chelsea. He will return here, we'll see… we've nothing planned", Atlético president Cerezo has announced.

Bayern Munich’s season will come to a disappointing end one way or the other and there is a lot to examine.

Needing a win over FC Köln, along with a loss or a draw from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich is in danger of going trophyless for 2022/23. Let’s take a look at the hot topics for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the Lucas Hernandez situation and why Bayern Munich was right to be cautious with the Frenchman despite the potential for outside interest. Can Paris Saint-Germain get a deal done to bring Hernandez back to France?

Can a deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice get done?

The wild ride of Dušan Vlahović rumors from this week.

Why fan frustration is probably at an all-time high for the last decade — and it does not totally have to do with potentially finishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

SC Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken is leaving SC Freiburg in favor of Brentford FC:

Documents are signed for Mark Flekken to join Brentford FC as new goalkeeper. Done deal, confirmed for €13m release clause activated. ⚪️ #transfers



Club statement finally confirms deal completed.

It looks like one potential Thomas Tuchel-approved transfer target could be off of the board for Bayern Munich. Chelsea FC’s Mason Mount could be on his way to Manchester United: