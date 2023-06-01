Jude Bellingham wins Bundesliga Player of the Season

For the second straight year, a Borussia Dortmund standout has earned the Bundesliga Player of the Season. This year, it was their brilliant midfielder Jude Bellingham. Despite, missing out on the Bundesliga title after drawing to Mainz 05 on the final matchday of the season, Bellingham had a tremendous season.

The English midfielder contributed an outstanding 8 goals and 5 assists in the Bundesliga and an additional 4 goals in the Champions League. Bellingham has been simply brilliant from the midfield and the most impressive of all is that he has accomplished all this at just 19-years-old.

His ability to control a game compares to some of the all-time great midfielders and Bellingham has the potential to accomplish anything in his career. Bellingham’s contract is set to expire in 2025 but the attraction from top clubs including Real Madrid is hotter than ever. It would be difficult for Dortmund to reject some of the offers that will come this summer.