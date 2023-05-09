Report: Thomas Muller seriously considering leaving Bayern Munich due to lack of playing time

Well, looks like Sport Bild’s Tuesday info-dump dropped a little early. According to them, Thomas Muller is seriously considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer due to his current situation. Muller has found himself sidelined in the last two games under Thomas Tuchel, and did not start either fixture against Manchester City in the Champions League. The player is not considering retirement — he wants to continue at least until 2024.

Per the report (posted via @iMiaSanMia) Muller is not only bothered by the lack of playing time, but also the lack of appreciation at the club. He now faces the task of proving to his 9th consecutive coach how valuable he is to the team. As things stand, he hasn’t held talks with other clubs or with the bosses yet, but he wants to take the initiative in that regard.

Muller wants a move abroad to the club that can compete for trophies, but he would also settle for a team inside the Bundesliga as well. He has offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia but a move outside Europe is ruled out for the moment.

The fact remains — if Thomas Tuchel doesn’t want Thomas Muller on his team, then the Bayern legend is prepared to finish his career elsewhere.