Report: Real Madrid mulling transfer proposal for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui

When on the field this season, Noussair Mazraoui has done a nice job for Bayern Munich.

However, Mazraoui has not always been fortunate enough to get his number called regularly under Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel, but that is partly due to the Moroccan missing 10 games (and 72 total days overall) due to injury.

Regardless, Mazraoui recently expressed his disappointment with his role and was — allegedly — even offered to Juventus.

Now, though, Real Madrid could be seeking to capitalize on the rumored unhappiness of Mazraoui per Fichajes:

Real Madrid already has several objectives in mind for the next transfer market and one of them is to reinforce its defense, especially on the right side. For this, the white club would be interested in Noussair Mazraoui, a Bayern Munich player who is seriously considering leaving the Bavarian team this summer. Faced with this situation, Real Madrid would be evaluating the option of incorporating Mazraoui to give Dani Carvajal competition on the right side. (Mazraoui) would have already been closely followed by the whites in the past and good reports would have been collected about his performance at Ajax, his previous club. In addition, Bayern Munich would be willing to let the player go for an affordable price, which could make the operation viable for the Merengue team. Mazraoui’s arrival at Real Madrid could also be a nice transition with Dani Carvajal in a few years.

It should also be noted that in the recent “leak” of Bayern Munich’s roster breakdown for next season, Mazraoui was listed as “could go again”, meaning that he could be sold. The situation with Mazraoui is a bit puzzling considering his quality performances on the pitch, but Bayern Munich and Mazraoui might both have a choice to make this summer if the two sides cannot get aligned.