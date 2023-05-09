Mathys Tel’s statement of intent on his Bayern Munich future

It ain’t easy going to Bayern Munich. Players as young and promising as Ryan Gravenberch and as seasoned and established as Sadio Mané have found difficulty adapting to the standards at the German Rekordmeister, and to the glare of the Bavarian spotlight.

But for Mathys Tel, who arrived on a big fee from Rennes in last summer’s transfer window at only 17 years of age, it’s a challenge he’s embracing. Through his management, he released a statement about his future after an inaugural season in which he has found playing time hard to come by:

The full statement of Mathys Tel's management about the player's future [@kessler_philipp] pic.twitter.com/CkoBWCB39O — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 9, 2023

Tel has had his chances, and even has four league goals to his name despite just one start and 18 substitute appearances to date. Brought in as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski at the striker position, Tel has bounced between either wing and the center-forward spots in the attacking lineup, and now must re-assert his position in the squad under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Still, with Bayern openly in search of a new striker for next season and a crowded attacking lineup, Tel’s future has been the subject of speculation — particularly in regards to a loan. This statement should put all of that to rest. Tel intends to stay, and to show as quickly as he can that he can be The Guy at FC Bayern.