Breaking: Bayern Munich Frauen set to oust Real Madrid, Lyon, Angel City for superstar duo

According to a report from Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Bayern Munich could be adding Chelsea’s talented duo of Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson:

Fotbollskanalen can, together with TV2 Norway, reveal that the duo will leave Chelsea in the summer and that the new club address will be Bayern Munich in Germany if nothing unforeseen occurs according to several independent sources. It had previously been rumored about a move to Real Madrid, Lyon and Angel City. Most recently, it was reported that Real Madrid was the closest. But this is not the case, as Harder and Eriksson have already signed for the German giant. Fotbollskanalen has been in contact with the agent, Klaus Granlund, who does not want to comment further.

A previous rumor that we covered back in March is seemingly confirmed.

This would be an incredible move to bolster the ranks at Bayern Munich. Harder, a Denmark international and forward/attacking midfielder, and Eriksson, a defender and Sweden international, would instantly strengthen two areas of the squad at Bayern Munich.

While nothing concrete has been announced, it looks like this big move is very close to happening if this report is accurate.