Report: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona eyeing RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is among the clubs that have interested in RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona would also like to kick the tires on the skilled Spaniard, who has established himself for both club and country in recent years:

Understand big clubs are well informed on the situation of Dani Olmo — current deal expires in 2024, could be a bargain this summer while Leipzig have offered new deal ✨



Barça appreciate Olmo since long time, different priorities now — Real Madrid and Bayern are tracking him. pic.twitter.com/h9eDILtlj4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2023

It has been discussed that RB Leipzig would like to ink Olmo to a contract extension as well, but a lucrative offer from any of the three aforementioned power clubs could convince Die Roten Bullen to sell off the talented 25-year-old.

For his part, many observers have wondered if Olmo would pursue a move back to his homeland at some point. Now, it looks as if both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are willing to try and facilitate that. Manchester United is also rumored to have interest in Olmo as well.

Can Bayern Munich compete in that playing field? Moreover, where would Olmo fit in Bavaria? The Spaniard profiles mainly as an attacking midfielder where Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimović are already in tow at Bayern Munich. The club has also recently been linked to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as well — yet another attacking midfielder.