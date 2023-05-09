FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski takes no joy in knowing the massive hole he left in Bayern Munich’s lineup

It has not been the easiest of times for Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona on an individual basis, but the team is having great success in the league.

The former Bayern Munich star went to Catalonia with heavy expectations and while Barça has been formidable, an early Champions League exit and maybe not as much production as some would like have somewhat marred Lewandowski’s first-year with the club.

Despite his own perceived personal struggles (he still has 19 goals in the league by the way), Lewandowski is not a “misery loves company” kind of guy. In fact, when he takes a glance over at Bayern Munich, he does not enjoy seeing the club in the midst of such turmoil on-and-off the field.

When asked if he took any joy from knowing his absence left an unfillable void at Bayern Munich this season, the Polish Hitman scoffed at the assertion.

“No, I’m not the type to be jealous. Everything I experienced and achieved at Bayern stays in my memory. And I will always look back gratefully on my time at Bayern and privately in Munich,” Lewandowski told Ransport’s Martin Volkmar (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I was in Germany for 12 years, eight of them in Munich. During this time I experienced a lot and won a lot. So I won’t forget that.”

Lewandowski’s production at FC Barcelona (29 goals and seven assists in 41 games across all competitions) has him in the crosshairs of some Barça fans, who seemingly were expecting to see 50 goals or more across all competitions.

There are plenty of reasons for the dip — not the least of which is teammates who are not always willing to make the timely cross or unload the the extra pass for the easier opportunity. Surely, it has been frustrating for the Pole, who was also rumored to be very unhappy playing in Julian Nagelsmann’s system with Bayern Munich last season.

One has to wonder if Lewandowski ever thinks “What if?” when he takes a glance over at his old stomping grounds. Whatever the case, the 34-year-old will likely savor winning the La Liga crown as Barça sits atop the table with 82 points, 13 ahead of second place Atlético Madrid and 14 ahead of third-place Real Madrid.

It might not be 50 goals, but Lewandowski’s presence certainly helped Barça claim a very important trophy anyway.