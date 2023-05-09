Bavarian Loan Works: Tillman is out for the season, end of the season races heat up for other Bayern loanees

As the seasons in Europe begin to wind down, some Bayern Munich loanees find themselves in both promotion and relegation battles, while others are fighting for places in European competition. Tillman got bad news, Cuni was a super sub this week, and we had a Bavaria Loan Works miracle in the Austrian Bundeslga.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco played at Angers and Nübel was in goal as they have become accustomed to. In a relatively slow day, Nübel only faced three shots on goal. He only saved two of them, conceding one goal. Luckily for him and his team, it was enough for Monaco to win 2-1 on the road. Monaco are fighting for a place in Europe. With four games left, they are in fourth place, which would earn them a spot in the Europa League.

Monaco will host Lille in league play on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers won 1-0 against Aberdeen, but have lost two things: 1) The league title, which was clinched by rivals Celtic, and 2) Malik Tillman for the season. Unfortunately the injury sustained the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last week was substantial enough to keep him off the field for the rest of the season. Tillman ends the campaign with 12 goals and four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.

Rangers will host Celtic, playing them for the sixth time in all competitions this season.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer did not start for United’s match on Thursday away to Brighton, but came on as a substitution in the 76th minute with his team down a goal. He only had one shot from outside the box and wasn’t able to get much more out of the game. United fell 1-0.

United was in London to face West Ham and the match went about the same. Sabitzer came into the match in the 74th minute down 1-0. He did more in this match, completing 11/13 passes including a key pass that created a chance. United fell 1-0 for the second time in a week.

United will host Wolves on Saturday in league play.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leitzig had another great game for Leicester City WFC. She had six saves on the day, including a saved penalty in the seventh minute. She only allowed one goal from Arsenal, but unfortunately, her team could not score and Leicester lost 1-0. They are still two points out of the relegation zone, with one game in hand.

Leicester City WFC will face Chelsea in London on Wednesday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vitesse played away to Fortuna Sittard. Vidovic started on the bench and came into the match when his team down 1-0. Unfortunately for Vidovic and his team, he was not able to get into the match at all. He had zero shot, nor was he able to create any chances for his team. Although he was probably focused on the attack, the opposition scored another goal while he was on the field. Vitesse lost 2-0.

Vitesse will host Cambuur on Sunday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Regensburg were on the road to face Hansa Rostock in a pivotal game between two teams fighting against relegation. Singh started the match, but did not have the best of first halves. He did not win a single tackle and only one ground dual out of six. He wasn’t very accurate on his passes either and was dispossessed three times. He was subbed off at halftime when Regensburg was down 1-0. They ended up losing 2-0 and have fallen into the relegation zone with three matches to go.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Bright started and played the full 90 minutes on the road against Karlsruher SC. He had a decent day on the defensive side of the ball, recording four clearances, two interceptions, and ten recoveries. He also completed 87% of his passes, including four passes into the final third. Unfortunately, his performances didn’t help his team win, as Hannover lost 2-1.

Hannover will host SV Darmstadt on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started for Magdeburg away to 2nd place Heidenheim. As has been the case lately, Lawrence seemed to shine again. He completed 96% of his passes and won 100% of his aerial duals while recording eight recoveries and five clearances. Interestingly, he was subbed off in the 75th minute. If does not appear that it was due to injury.

Bild (as reported by Twitter site “iMiaSanMia_GER) noted this week that Lawrence has become heavily relied on in this Rückrunde, recovering from a rough Hinrunde that included two dismissals and other individual mistakes. This is great news for the development of Lawrence — just what you want to see from a player on loan.

The draw could cause drama in the 2. Bundesliga table. While Magdeburg is all but safe from relegation, Heidenheim has just a four point lead at second place over HSV with three games left.

Magdeburg will host 1. FC Nürnberg on Friday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started on the bench for Saarbrücken on the road against VfB Oldenburg. He entered the match in the 58th minute with the match still level at 0-0. The match stayed that way until the 86th minute when Saarbrücken earned a penalty. Cuni stepped un and buried the shot into the back of the net to give his team a big three points! Saarbrücken are now in fourth place, just one point out of third place for the promotion playoff and two points from second place and automatic promotion. However, Freiburg II is currently in second place, but cannot get promoted to the second league.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 3-0 loss away to MSV Duisburg.

Aue will face Dortmund II on Monday, May 15.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Brazzo Jr. was not in the 18-man squad for Consenza’s match on Monday against Brescia, but was listed on the injury report. Cosenza fell on the road 2-1.

He was back on the bench for the home match against Venezia, but did not make it onto the pitch for the 1-1 draw.

Cosenza will face Ascoli on the road on Saturday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

In a Bavarian Loan Works miracle, Rhein actually made an appearance for Lustenau in their match against Ried. He came on as a sub in the 72nd minute with the match tied at 1-1. Shortly after he came on, Lustenau scored to make it 2-1. In his time on the field, he only had 12 touches, but he was able to create a chance for his teammates. Lustenau had their hearts broken after conceding an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Lustenau will be on the road to face Wolfsberger AC on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 1-1 draw against LASK.

Klagenfurt will be on the road against Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 1-1 draw against LASK.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 1-1 draw against LASK.