Daily Schmankerl: Does FC Barcelona have edge over Bayern Munich for Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo?; Newcastle United eyeing PSG’s Neymar, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahović; The latest on Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid; and MORE!

Joao Cancelo appears to be on Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel’s wish list for the summer transfer window. The duo is getting closely acquainted during Cancelo’s loan to Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians are not the only club keeping an eye on the Manchester City loanee.

Cancelo’s agent was rumored to be in Barcelona last week, perhaps to talk about a deal between his client and the Catalans:

The agent of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has reportedly been in Barcelona for transfer talks with the Catalan giants. The Portugal international is represented by Jorge Mendes, and it seems unlikely that he’ll be staying at Man City this summer, nor will he be making his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent, opening up the door for Barcelona, according to Sport. Barcelona hadn’t initially been making a right-back like Cancelo a priority this summer, but it seems Xavi is keen on the player and a deal now looks increasingly likely, according to the report. City need to give the green light for Cancelo to leave, and it could be that the 28-year-old will initially go out on loan again.

I don’t think Bayern Munich needs to spend the money on another outside-back, but Tuchel might push for it internally. We know the cost is considered prohibitive to Bayern Munich, but if Manchester City lowers what it wants, perhaps a deal could get done.

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst wants to stay with the club after his loan from Burnley ends in June:

Wout Weghorst would like to stay at Manchester United but the club are yet to discuss whether they plan to extend his loan or sign him permanently from Burnley.

Weghorst, however, likely will not get wish per 90Min.com:

Weghorst was signed on a six-month loan in January following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and 90min understands United have made a decision not to extend the loan or seek a permanent deal for the 30-year-old, who is contracted to newly-promoted Burnley.

It has been another crazy week for Bayern Munich as rumors are flying everywhere and fans are generally focused on next season while the 2022/23 squad is embroiled in a title chase.

These are clearly crazy times and that is exactly why Bavarian Podcast Works is here — to help sort through the mess like Luke Skywalker in that trash compactor during Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Per the norm, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The latest Sadio Mane drama.

How Lionel Messi throwing a grenade into his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could lead FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski back to Bayern Munich.

The official nail in the coffin on that Harry Kane rumor and why I’m starting to come around on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

A look at the “leaked” list of Bayern’s plans for each player during the off-season.

Newcastle United could be planning a major move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar:

Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move for Brazilian international Neymar, a target for Chelsea and Manchester United. Neymar has been linked with a summer move away from Paris Saint-Germain. And a report from 90min claims that the Newcastle United owners are keeping tabs on him. The 31-year-old is also a target for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Neymar might not be able to really choose his next destination. Even with all of his talent, he still rubs many the wrong way. Maybe Newcastle would be a good spot to let him run wild.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović seems almost certain to move on this summer from the club and Aston Villa could be ready to give him — and FC Barcelona winger Ferran Torres — a new home:

Aston Villa are considering ambitious moves for Dusan Vlahović, the Juventus striker, and Barcelona winger Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window, Telegraph Sport understands.

Bayern Munich is winding down its 2022/23 season and is doing everything it possibly can to continue holding on to the league lead.

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich was unconvincing in a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen and, well, we have a lot of thoughts on where the team is coming out of that. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Thoughts on the Werder Bremen match including Thomas Tuchel’s selections, Jamal Musiala’s recent struggles, the solid showing for Ryan Gravenberch, and why certain players might be getting a longer look these days.

The delicate balance of keeping the focus on winning the league title, while also setting the team up for next season.

Thomas Müller’s situation and pondering if Tuchel is sending him a message about where he stands ahead of next season.

Some takes on the recent transfer rumors involving Gravenberch, along with Bayern Munich’s links to both Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé.

There are rumors circulating that Bayern Munich has interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but if the Bavarians truly want him, they might have to outbid Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, and Juventus:

With his Crystal Palace contract expiring in the summer, Wilfried Zaha is attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus.

Bayern Munich is already well-stocked at the wing position (even if one of them leaves this summer), so it is still a hard pass from me on Zaha.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham appears headed for Real Madrid, but how did all of English teams miss out on their countryman. Christian Falk laid out a few reasons of how Los Blancos became the frontrunners for Bellingham:

In the end, this saga is ending the way it had to. Liverpool don’t have the money for Jude Bellingham and Manchester City were never an option for the Dortmund player, so Real Madrid had a clear path. Transfer negotiations between the Spaniards and Bellingham‘s agent/father Mark are now really speeding up, however, no offer has yet been received from Real Madrid. Two of the parties agree, but nothing will happen without the agreement of the third. Behind closed doors, however, BVB bosses assume that things could be agreed with Real in the near future. I heard that Bellingham imagined playing for Liverpool for a few years before making the move to Real Madrid. That was the career plan but Liverpool didn’t have the money for this deal. Bellingham has always thought highly of Los Blancos, and the talks with the Spaniards convinced him to move there, dissuading him from moving back to England in the process. Those responsible at Real are planning a visit to Dortmund, whilst Mark Bellingham, who manages his son’s career as director of his own company, ‘BelloBall LTD,’ definitely wants to finalise things this summer. It concerns high commission payments and the background to this is FIFA’s new statute, which is due to come into force on October 1. It will mean that only licensed player agents can issue invoices and they would only receive a share of three percent commission from the club and three percent from the player, based on their salary. The FIFA decision also applies to family members.

The latest news also indicates that Belling shot down a pretty big offer from Dortmund, so this relationship does seem like it is ending:

Bild reporting that Jude Bellingham will not accept BVB's contract offer. The deal was expected to be in the region of €14m.



You wonder about the timing here, Dortmund are in the middle of a title chase and those reports leaking now are an unnecessary distraction. pic.twitter.com/QWUws2U9aO — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) May 8, 2023

Things have been difficult for Bayern Munich lately; not even Thomas Tuchel (despite his questionable choices) can deny that. Today was yet another day of hard work, grind and careless errors but Bayern won and made it two consecutive wins — the opposition teams were rather poor in both the games but you can only play the fixtures the DFL sets in the order they set them. In this podcast, we look back on the game and discuss the following: