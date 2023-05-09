 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Why Paul Wanner has struggled this season at Bayern Munich

The youngster has had a rough go during this campaign at Bayern Munich.

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

If you were wondering what happened to Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner and why you have not heard a lot about him this season, well, it has been quite the campaign for the 17-year-old.

Injuries, a dental ailment (?!), being played out of position, and a lack of focus on youth development from both coaches at the club this season has left Wanner’s season looking like a lost opportunity. Sport1’s Kerry Hau broke down the situation, as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER:

Paul Wanner has had a season to forget: many injuries, often used as a left-back in training. Due to persistent adductor problems & the tooth surgery, he has lost weight & fitness. For the top level, he needs to increase physically. Wanner is expected to be loaned out in the summer, Thomas Tuchel hasn’t even had a chance to look at Wanner in training. Technically, he brings everything to become a regular player at Bayern one day. Those responsible see his great potential.

A loan for Wanner would not be the worst thing. It has become incredibly hard for any young player to break into the first team at Bayern Munich — and Wanner needs game time more than ever after missing so much of this season.

If he does get sent away on a loan, though, Bayern Munich needs to ensure it is to a team that will actually let him and continue to push his development in training. Neither the player, nor the club can afford another lost season for Wanner.

