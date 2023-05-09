DFB announces Germany’s friendlies for June

The DFB has recently confirmed the upcoming three fixtures for the international window in June. The matches are underwhelming as many fans were hoping for the highest competition to prepare the team ahead of the Euro 2024 in Germany. The team needs all the preparation they can get, considering the last three tournaments for Germany.

Official: The DFB confirm Germany's games for the June international window:



12 June: Germany vs Ukraine in Bremen (charity match celebrating Germany's 1000th international game)

16 June: Poland vs Germany in Warsaw

20 June: Germany vs Colombia in Gelsenkirchen pic.twitter.com/GNPKnW3Hh0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 24, 2023

For the 1000th match in Germany’s history, they will be playing Ukraine. And while this is a great gesture, many fans see this as a missed opportunity for a historic match such as Germany vs England or Germany vs Argentina in Berlin.

Following their 1000th match, they will play slightly better competition in Poland and Colombia. While this is a step forward, the time is ticking for the national team to prepare for the European championships. With the event being hosted in Germany, expectations will be high and there will be immense pressure to perform in 2024.

