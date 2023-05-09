 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
DFB announces Germany’s friendlies for June

Prepare to be disappointed, because Germany won’t be prepared for Euro 2024.

By Jack Laushway
International Friendly”Germany v Belgium” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The DFB has recently confirmed the upcoming three fixtures for the international window in June. The matches are underwhelming as many fans were hoping for the highest competition to prepare the team ahead of the Euro 2024 in Germany. The team needs all the preparation they can get, considering the last three tournaments for Germany.

For the 1000th match in Germany’s history, they will be playing Ukraine. And while this is a great gesture, many fans see this as a missed opportunity for a historic match such as Germany vs England or Germany vs Argentina in Berlin.

Following their 1000th match, they will play slightly better competition in Poland and Colombia. While this is a step forward, the time is ticking for the national team to prepare for the European championships. With the event being hosted in Germany, expectations will be high and there will be immense pressure to perform in 2024.

How far will Germany go in 2024? Let us know in the comments!

