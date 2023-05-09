Oliver Kahn is well aware of what’s at stake for him at Bayern Munich

There are, justifiably, a lot of questions being asked about Bayern Munich’s front office with regards to some of their recent decision-making. The relatively shock decision to replace Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel has not created positive optics around the club with the poor run of form coinciding directly with the managerial switch, but there is still hope that Bayern can clinch their 11th straight Meisterschale.

In particular, Oliver Kahn as club CEO and Hasan Salihamidzic as sporting director are under the highest levels of scrutiny, but it’s also recently come out how much Uli Hoeness was in favor of the Nagelsmann to Tuchel switch and how much influence he still has in some of the big decisions that are made. It’s not solely Kahn or Brazzo, but they are still two of the three main faces representing the club’s front office and their statuses will be reviewed at the club’s upcoming meeting with the supervisory board.

Well aware that his future as CEO of Bayern is in question and could very well be stripped, Kahn recently explained that he’s just focused on getting Bayern to the Bundesliga title for now and everything else is just essentially outside noise; noise that’s par for the course at FC Bayern. “Look, a lot is said about FC Bayern every day. There, of course, all current topics are discussed together. I focus 100% on my job. And that means now: How can we become German champions? Everything else doesn’t interest me. FC Bayern isn’t just any job for me, it’s a matter close to my heart,” he explained.

Bayern were handed a bit of a lifeline by VfL Bochum when the drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund at home, keeping the title race tight between Bayern and Dortmund. It’s a result that many would argue Bayern didn’t deserve based off of their own recent performances, but you can only beat the teams that are put in front of you, and Bayern has a better chance now of winning the Bundesliga title.

By no means will the Bundesliga title be the thing that saves Kahn’s job, but the meeting with the supervisory board will surely go a lot worse if Dortmund wind up beating them to the title for the first time since the 2011/12 season when Jurgen Klopp was still with Die Schwarzgelben.