Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena to undergo renovation in the summer

The magnificent Allianz Arena is home to Bayern Munich, one of the biggest teams in Germany and the world. Opened in 2005, the Allianz became known for its illuminating exterior, the first of its kind in the world, and has the second-largest capacity in the whole of Germany (behind Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion / Signal Iduna Park). The last renovation that our stadium underwent was in 2015 which ruled that the limit is 75,000 fans for league games and 70,000 for other competitions (Champions League and cup competitions), but now it looks like the stadium is set for an increase in capacity:

Some areas of Allianz Arena will be renovated in the summer - and the capacity will be increased. Around 2,500 seats will be converted into standing areas. After the renovation, the capacity will increase to a total of 77,000 spectators [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/BYUO5PPfJ5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 27, 2023

The number of seats will now rise to 77,000 if this is consistent with the regulations of league and European / international competitions (it can be assumed that the 70,000 limit for non-league games will increase to around 72,000 – 73,000). The running joke is that the Allianz would be filled with thousands of Joshua Kimmichs, Oliver Kahns, and Thomas Müllers all screaming at the same time. No one knows if you’ll hear anything after 90 minutes of that.

Can they also get in new rolls of turf? The state of our pitch is honestly diabolical.