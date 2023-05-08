Will scouting department shake up at Bayern Munich lead to Florian Wirtz deal?

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s scouting department is being restructured and an odd end result of the changes could be a strong connection to Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz.

Just two weeks ago, we started to see stories emerge that were once again tying the Bavarians to the Germany international and now we might know why:

FC Bayern are restructuring their scouting department. In addition to Wolfsburg’s Daniel Baier, BVB scout Martin Siegbert and adidas scouting manager Dominique Wolff are also joining the club. Wolff had spotted Florian Wirtz for adidas years ago, signed him up and looked after him closely from the youth to the professionals. He is still a confidant of the player and also of the Wirtz family.

As always seems to be the case, it is not as much of what you know as it is who you know — and if bringing Wolff onboard will grease the pathway for Bayern Munich to add Wirtz when he is ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen, the hiring will likely be well worth it.

Whatever the case, Wirtz is not expected to leave Leverkusen until the summer of 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.