Tottenham Hotspur risk losing Julian Nagelsmann because of Bayern Munich’s fee, salary demands

Firing coaches is an unusually expensive business, but Bayern Munich stand to make a tidy sum out of it. According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur face a hefty compensation fee of over £10m to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their next coach. Between this and his high base salary, he is seen as the most expensive replacement for Antonio Conte at the London-based club.

Nagelsmann apparently also has reservations about the Spurs job, wanting a proper Director of Football (sporting director in the German system — think Brazzo at Bayern) in charge, and assurances over the futures of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. He would also prefer the club secure Champions League football for next season, but it isn’t a requirement. Spurs currently sit six points behind 4th placed Man United, who also have a game in hand.

Despite these hurdles, Daniel Levy considers Nagelsmann his number one target for the coaching position at Spurs. Other names considered include former Spain and FC Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

As for Nagelsmann, he recently ruled himself out of the race to become Chelsea’s next manager, handing that option over to Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino, otherwise, would have been on Spurs’ list as well.

So where will Julian Nagelsmann end up next season? Real Madrid are somehow still in the mix, with Carlo Ancelotti’s future still undecided. PSG will also undoubtedly be interested. Right now, there are plenty of teams who would line up to pay the compensation fee demanded by Bayern Munich, which keeps the club’s bargaining position strong.

If Levy and Spurs want their man, they may have to cough up the cash soon.