Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui has been offered to Juventus

The Moroccan wants more playing time

By R.I.P. London Teams
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Noussair Mazraoui is starting to find regular playing time under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. The Moroccan had been sidelined by a heart issue after the World Cup and, after expressing desire to play more, has played more in the Rekordmeister’s recent games. It may not be enough, however, as the player’s representatives have offered him to Serie A outfit Juventus among other clubs:

Noussair Mazraoui’s representatives have offered him to Juventus and other important clubs in recent weeks. The Moroccan is starting to find continuity, but wants to play more

– TuttoJuve’s Mirko Di Natale as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is the player’s assessment of his situation:

This is telling of how the squad planning is like in Bavaria. Tuchel has been eyeing some players that are either far-fetched or not good enough to play for Bayern, in addition to the board going down the cheap route after previous reports said that they would splash 100 million on the new striker. Troubling times.

I also don’t know why Juve aren’t looking at Bouna Sarr who is leaps and bounds better than Mazraoui.

