Succession — Bayern Munich style: Is there a behind the scenes hunt for a new CEO?

(You might want to play this theme in the background as you read this post)

Typically, the entertainment industry in the United States is great for adapting stories from other countries and putting their own “red, white, and blue” spin on them.

In Germany, it appears that Bayern Munich might be doing the reverse and taking that to the next level with a Deutschland version of the HBO smash hit Succession (BFW Editor’s Note: Sadly, I gave up on this in season one).

According to Jan Åge Fjørtoft, Bayern Munich is going to some exhausting measures to seek out a new CEO to replace Oliver Kahn:

Re: Oliver Kahn



The search for a replacement has been much more concrete than previously believed.



Bayern have been in CONCRETE talks with candidates.

And Eintracht CEO Hellmann was one of the “hottest”.

I understand 4 have said NO to Bayern — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) May 8, 2023

Yes, per Fjørtoft, four executives have already shot down an attempt from Bayern Munich to lure them into the fray.

But wait! There’s more!

If the initial report is true, you would think the limited pool of outside candidates might lead Bayern Munich to seek out internal solutions — and you would be correct. According to Fjørtoft, current Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer could land in the job:

Like I tweeted three weeks ago, the most likely replacement for Kahn is the present president of Bayern, Herbert Hainer. As an interim CEO.

Hainer is seen as a «consigliere» for Hoeness, so it’s all kept in the family https://t.co/2nBaADTbVV — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) May 8, 2023

Damn it...now we have a reference that makes Uli Hoeneß sound like he is The Godfather, which is fitting in a lot of ways. Anyway, if you want this whole Succession theme to come full circle, one candidate to take a role in the Bayern Munich executive suite is Florian Hoeneß — Uli’s son: