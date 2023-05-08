 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A new Flagship Show has dropped! Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich's recent performances, personnel decisions, and transfer rumors!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works S5E44: Bayern Munich looks like a team without an identity, but there is reason for hope; Assessing the latest rumors regarding Ryan Gravenberch and Randal Kolo Muani; and MORE!

Talking Bayern Munich...what could be better than that?

By CSmith1919
/ new
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is winding down its 2022/23 season and is doing everything it possibly can to continue holding on to the league lead.

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich was unconvincing in a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen and, well, we have a lot of thoughts on where the team is coming out of that. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

  • Thoughts on the Werder Bremen match including Thomas Tuchel’s selections, Jamal Musiala’s recent struggles, the solid showing for Ryan Gravenberch, and why certain players might be getting a longer look these days.
  • The delicate balance of keeping the focus on winning the league title, while also setting the team up for next season.
  • Thomas Müller’s situation and pondering if Tuchel is sending him a message about where he stands ahead of next season.
  • Some takes on the recent transfer rumors involving Gravenberch, along with Bayern Munich’s links to both Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works