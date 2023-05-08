Report: Bayern Munich “increasingly likely” to get Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER), Bayern Munich’s chances to get Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani might be increasing:

That Bayern will sign Randal Kolo Muani in the summer is becoming increasingly likely, according to several sources close to the situation. At rival Manchester United, the takeover process delays their courtship on the market.

Even with Delaney’s assessment, however, there are obstacles, including the transfer fee.

During an appearance on Bild TV, Eintracht Frankfurt board member Axel Hellmann commented on the recent rumors connecting his star striker to Bayern Munich. One thing is certain, getting the Frenchman won’t be easy — or cheap.

“When I look at the international market, I imagine a different number than 90 million. He has a long-term contract. It’s always a particularly comfortable situation to have,” Hellmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The circle of interested clubs is very large and very prominent. My absolutely ideal scenario would be that he stays with Eintracht. He’s one of the hottest properties currently on the European striker market.”

Aside of Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are all rumored to have interest in Kolo Muani as well.