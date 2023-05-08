Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich hoping for Chelsea offer on Sadio Mané; Liverpool still scoping Ryan Gravenberch; Sergino Dest to Union Berlin?; Manchester City won’t sign Neymar; Denis Zakaria to FC Barcelona?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich seems like it is desperate to unload former Liverpool FC star Sadio Mané during the summer transfer window. In fact, the club thinks it could potentially receive offers from Chelsea FC and Newcastle United, but only Chelsea would be a destination that the Senegalese forward would consider:

“After his issue with Leroy Sané, Mané now has problems with his team-mates, and furthermore, his level of performance has disappointed Thomas Tuchel,” Falk continued. “Bayern are hoping for an offer from Chelsea – offers from Premier League clubs are welcome in Munich (!) – but there are no seriously interested parties at this stage. Any potential interest from Newcastle doesn’t appeal to Mané either.”

It does seem like the two sides are headed for a divorce.

According to a report out of England, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is firmly on Jurgen Klopp’s summer transfer window wish list for Liverpool FC:

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool this summer and ideally, the German would reportedly like his transfer business wrapped up before the start of pre-season. The clear demands are the result of extensive internal recruitment meetings at Anfield between the Liverpool boss and the club’s hierarchy, who are keen to accelerate transfer plans at the nearest possible date following an underwhelming season on the field.

After missing on Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (assuming he does actually sign with Real Madrid), Klopp wants to shake things up in his midfield and Gravenberch really might want to leave Bayern Munich despite any plans that the club might ultimately have for him.

Gravenberch wants playing time, he wants it now, and it is hard to say if that will be possible at Bayern Munich next season on a consistent basis.

PSG fans don’t want him around any more and it seems like the club could be leaning the same way, so Neymar could be looking for a new home.

But where?

It probably won’t be with his old pal, Pep Guardiola, at Manchester City of recent reports are correct:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not want to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain amid concerns that his off-field antics could cause problems for the club.

Fichajes did report that City initially had interest in Neymar and also that Liverpool could get involved as well:

Manchester City and Liverpool have joined Manchester United in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Liverpool seems like a real long shot. It is hard to even think about where Neymar might fit in with any major club.

It has been another crazy week for Bayern Munich as rumors are flying everywhere and fans are generally focused on next season while the 2022/23 squad is embroiled in a title chase.

These are clearly crazy times and that is exactly why Bavarian Podcast Works is here — to help sort through the mess like Luke Skywalker in that trash compactor during Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Per the norm, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The latest Sadio Mane drama.

How Lionel Messi throwing a grenade into his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could lead FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski back to Bayern Munich.

The official nail in the coffin on that Harry Kane rumor and why I’m starting to come around on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

A look at the “leaked” list of Bayern’s plans for each player during the off-season.

At one point, Bayern Munich was rumored to be close to a deal for Denis Zakaria, when the midfielder was at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bullet dodged, eh? Now, he could be headed to FC Barcelona:

Barcelona may be offered Juventus outcast Denis Zakaria, currently on loan at Chelsea, in a swap deal package involving Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie.

Unable to find a spot with Juventus, the Swiss player was loaned to Chelsea, where he has an uneventful season.

Newcastle United has a lot of money to spend — and it is looking toward a couple of RB Leipzig star. Attacker Dominik Szoboszlai and midfielder Amadou Haidara are on Newcastle’s radar:

Sky Germany reports that Newcastle United have recently sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara. Scouts have been present at both home and away games of Leipzig and most recently at their loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Newcastle are more interested in signing Szoboszlai. The 22-year-old’s contract at Leipzig expires in 2026 and he is currently valued at €40m by Transfermarkt. While Haidara’s contract at Leipzig expires in 2025 and the 25-year-old is valued at €17m. Haidara has had long-term admires in the Premier League with Manchester United as well as Newcastle consistently being linked with the Mali international.

Just a couple of years back, Sergino Dest was choosing between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona for his next home. Dest, of course, opted for Barca, but never really got on track there.

The USMNT player could be looking at his second consecutive loan and it could be to a Bundesliga side — just not Bayern Munich. Instead, Dest appears to be headed to Union Berlin for a loan spell:

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is reportedly close to agreeing a loan move to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin next season. The USMNT star is currently on a season-loan loan with AC Milan but it really hasn’t gone well for the defender in Italy. Dest has made only made two Serie A starts for the Rossoneri and it seems there’s little chance they will take up the 20 million euro purchase option in his contract. Yet Dest could be set for a new challenge in Germany. Mundo Deportivo are now reporting the American is closing in on a switch.

It should be noted that back in late 2021, when things at Barca were not working out for him, Dest did briefly flirt with Bayern Munich once again, but nothing came of it.

Things have been difficult for Bayern Munich lately; not even Thomas Tuchel (despite his questionable choices) can deny that. Today was yet another day of hard work, grind and careless errors but Bayern won and made it two consecutive wins — the opposition teams were rather poor in both the games but you can only play the fixtures the DFL sets in the order they set them. In this podcast, we look back on the game and discuss the following: