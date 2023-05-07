Is Bayern Munich going to make a massive transfer splash for FC Barecelona’s Ousmane Dembélé?

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel could push the club to consider signing FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé.

Now 25-years-old, Dembélé has had a tumultuous career that has never quite lived up to the vast hype. Either way, Tuchel might want to try to “run it back” with one of his old players from Borussia Dortmund and help unlock that untapped potential:

Thomas Tuchel has asked Bayern Munich to sign Ousmane Dembélé. The German coach’s request is intended to cover the more than likely departure of Sadio Mané for disciplinary reasons. Xavi considers him one of the untouchables of his squad but the need for a sale makes them contemplate all options. A few days ago, his representative Moussa Sissoko was in Barcelona meeting with the Catalan club.

The wild card in this scenario is that that FC Barcelona is seeking to bring back Lionel Messi and get Gavi formally registered among other moves. The club will have to shed some salary, so there will be some roster movement to make those moves — and any others that the club wants to do — work.

Dembélé has been linked to Bayern Munich before, but this would seem like a big move for a summer that could also see the Bavarians making a big investment in a striker. While it has been reported that Bayern Munich is looking to sell off Mané, there has been no formal statement from the club on the matter.

Does Bayern Munich need another winger-type on its roster? If this story is true, it seems that Tuchel would be in favor of such a move.