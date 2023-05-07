Report: Manchester City to pursue Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch for blockbuster summer transfer

According to a report from The Mirror, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch might have another major suitor from England aside of Liverpool FC.

With Manchester City on the outside looking in of a potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, Pep Guardiola’s club will reportedly set its sights on Gravenberch:

Manchester City will consider a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch if they miss out as expected on Jude Bellingham. City boss Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his options this summer and Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old England sensation had been a serious target. But Bellingham is poised to move to the Bernabeu and that leaves City, who could lose Ilkay Gundogan when his contract expires, looking at alternate choices. ‌Holland international Gravenberch is on their list of potential signings, although they will face competition from Liverpool if they do press ahead with a bid to land him. Gravenberch is highly rated despite enduring a difficult season in Munich following his switch from Ajax last summer.

Bellingham’s potential move to Real Madrid has both Liverpool and Manchester City ready to pounce on any good midfielder that is available. But is Gravenberch really up for a transfer?

That is up for debate.

Recent reports indicate that Bayern Munich wants to keep Gravenberch, but the Dutchman has been unhappy with his playing and some believe that he could push to leave Bavaria this summer.

Arsenal FC and Manchester United are also rumored to be interested in Gravenberch as well.