Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt ecstatic to get three points, has no preference in defensive partner

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt helped keep Werder Bremen at bay for most of his team’s 2-1 victory in the Bundesliga.

While there was no clean sheet, De Ligt was appreciative of his squad’s effort on the day.

“It was a hard fought win, a good win. The first half was okay, not bad - not good. Second half we played well with and without the ball. The second goal in particular was very well worked. Three points at this stage are very important,” De Ligt told Ransport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That was the most important thing today. But we have to look at ourselves and win every game remaining, which we did today. I think it will go until the final matchday. Dortmund is a good team and we have to be ready to win our games. I think I’ll watch it. I’m at home and we have a day off. I think it’ll be a good game to watch.”

In his first season at Bayern Munich, De Ligt has had to play with several different defensive partners and in multiple formations. Through all of that, the Dutchman has built up an appreciation for all of his defensive teammates.

“Each has his characteristics. Benji is a different player to Upa, and different to me. I get along well with Benji, with Upa and also with Luci, with whom I played 2-3 times. That’s the most important thing,” said De Ligt.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a listen: