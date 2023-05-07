Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel says Sadio Mané was “sloppy” early, but got better

It has not been an easy stretch for Sadio Mané at Bayern Munich.

The former Liverpool FC star has struggled on the field and run into some controversy off of it, but still continues to get support from head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, however, did have some issues with Mané’s performance in the first half. The manager did also note that things got better for the Senegal international as the game went on. Regardless, there are plenty of options for Tuchel to use on the wing should Mané not string together some consistently good performances.

“In the first half he made a few technical mistakes and was sloppy. But in the second half, he was more involved, found good positions in the box and did better,” Tuchel said. “At Bayern, it’s important to have 13, 14, 15 players who are always candidates to start — players who can decide games whether from the start or off the bench. Leroy (Sané) did well, Thomas (Müller) brought good energy.”

With Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel, Müller, and Sané all in the mix for attacking positions these days, there is constant competition. If Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is able to get healthy, there will be one more body in that mix as well.

