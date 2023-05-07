Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry soaring after “important” win over Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry scored for the second consecutive week and helped power his team to a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

The win garnered Bayern Munich another three points as the team seeks to hold on the lead in the Bundesliga.

“The win was very important. We were determined to win this game and are delighted we got the three points. We’re now four points ahead of Dortmund who have a tough game against Wolfsburg. We did our job today and want to do the same against Schalke next week,” Gnabry told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s nice to score when you play upfront. The ball bounced in front of me and I took the shot, I’m happy for the team and for myself. We have to keep going.”

Gnabry’s effort is likely doing wonders for him personally. Gnabry has battled inconsistency over the course of this season and his recent uptick should help his confidence level for the final games on the league docket.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a listen: