Thomas Tuchel satisfied with Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen

They say a win is a win is a win...and for Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen probably fits into that mantra.

Bayern Munich was probably not as impressive as it should have been in the eyes of many against Werder Bremen, but it got three points — and that is all that counts at this stage of the season.

“It was a deserved win. I thought we were in control until the last 5 minutes. We could have been 3-0 up but we lacked calmness and precision. Overall it was a good away game and an important win,” Tuchel told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “At this stage of the season, it’s important to keep stability, put the players in the positions where they feel comfortable and not overcomplicate things. We have good players and good characters in the team.”

With his team up just 1-0 late, the manager was caught mouthing “finally” after Leroy Sané gave the team a 2-0 advantage in the 72nd minute.

“I said finally we finished a clear situation without hesitation, an extra pass or a technical mistake. It was a 2v1 situation on the wing, we played it simply without hesitation,” said Tuchel. “We can do better, recognize the situations and be more efficient. I was happy we did that (in the second half) — the ball from (Noussair Mazraoui) and the timing of the run of Leroy had to be perfect, otherwise it wouldn’t be a chance. I’m happy Leroy scored, that was important.”

The goal came in handy as Werder Bremen added a tally of its own with a goal from Niklas Schmidt. A draw against Bremen would have been catastrophic for Tuchel, but the squad can now move on to planning for its match next week against Schalke 04.

