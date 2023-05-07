Manuel Neuer eyes a return to first team action in July after his silly, scandalous ski trip

It was a shocking moment for Bayern Munich when captain and legendary player Manuel Neuer broke his leg during a casual ski trip. There were rumors that Bayern would offload Neuer due to his negligence, his long time friend and goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalović was fired, there were more rumors about a strained relationship with then-head coach Julian Nagelsmann and experienced goalkeeper Yann Sommer was signed as a replacement. Yet Neuer is still looking to make the starting spot in the Bavarian giants’ goal his own once again.

According to reporter Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Manuel Neuer wants to have recovered from his leg injury and be with the team during the scheduled pre-season Asia tour in July. This would ease his transition back into becoming the #1 goalkeeper in Munich again, pushing Sommer from that spot.

And that is exactly what current head coach Tuchel is reportedly planning to do. Hau also reports that, unlike his relationship with Nagelsmann, Neuer and Thomas Tuchel have a very good exchange and that Tuchel is looking to reinstate Neuer as the first choice goalkeeper in the team.

Beyond just returning as #1 for Bayern, though, Neuer wants to retain that title in the national team as well, especially when the European Championship starts in 2024. His direct German competitor, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, has made no secret of his desire to become the starting goalkeeper for Germany, is enjoying an incredible season for Barcelona, conceding just 11 goals in 33 games at the time of writing and filled in for Neuer in recent Germany friendlies.

If Neuer does not come back from his injury looking like his old self, perhaps Ter Stegen could push him off his perch. The same could happen in Munich, if Sommer stays. At 37, Neuer may find it challenging. And yet, he hasn’t become a legendary goalkeeper in the sport by crumbling when faced by competition. He’s been here before and prevailed. Let’s see if he can do so one more time.