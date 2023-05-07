Mannschaft Planen: Forward Unto Dawn

Here we are again.

Twice before, I have written articles on potential striker options that Bayern Munich could look at. The first article came almost a year to the day from today, and the second was three months ago, again almost to the day. However, as this topic has become a topic of discussion once again, I have compiled another set of names that Bayern Munich would do well to investigate.

Note: As is the nature of Mannschaft Planen, this article will not contain players that Bayern Munich are already linked to. So do not expect Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani, Victor Osimhen, Dušan Vlahović or Jonathan David here. Another caveat is that players featured in previous articles will not be included, so there will be no Martin Terrier, Enes Ünal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Breel Embolo, Moussa Dembélé, or Mohammed Kudus.

Lautaro Martínez

We start with the jewel of Internazionale’s attack: Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine striker may be shorter than even me at my proud 176cm stature but he is still a good physical presence.

Lautaro is a relentless threat physically. While he is neither the fastest nor strongest striker in the world, he is a tireless presser and always willing to throw his body in the way to win a ball or score a goal. Lautaro is gifted at link-up play too. While his best work has come in a two-striker partnership, he has still shown an ability to be tight with wide men. Lautaro’s quick lay-offs and flicks are crucial to the kind of attacks Thomas Tuchel would want to set up, as well as of course his preternatural ability to hold up the ball despite his stature. Lautaro’s finishing is amazing too, a sorely missed quality in Bayern’s current attack. Simply put: Bayern need him.

Inter Milan would not let him go easily but they are currently in dire need of funds to help keep afloat under UEFA’s financial regulations. Maybe this could lead to a discounted price? I would think €70m would seal the deal if not less. Considering the other players Bayern are looking at, this would be a relatively cheap option.

Likelihood: 4/10

Player Quality: 10/10

Price: 7/10

TOTAL: 21/30 (70%)

Brian Brobbey

Lads, I’m going to be real for a minute.

With the number of players Bayern have been linked to and the litany of players I’ve mentioned in previous articles, there are really no ‘top-level’ strikers left that I can mention. Both of these following players are players I think would do well but maybe they wouldn’t be as game-changing as a Kane or an Osimhen (still think they would be better than Kolo Muani though).

Brian Brobbey is not the finished product. Still occasionally caught offside and a little ineffective while pressing, Brobbey has dimensions to his game as a striker that could be much improved. However, he is already a monster physically at 21, standing at over six feet tall but without having sacrificed strength. Brobbey is great on the ball, adapting well to Ajax’s heavily ball-focused style of football. His ability to link up with his fellow attackers is great even if he isn’t really a proper ‘playmaker’. Brobbey is of course also gifted in the air, a proper striker’s presence in the box which is really what this team needs primarily.

Ajax wouldn’t look to let him go for the €13m that Transfermarkt values him at, but I would think nothing more than €20m would be required to acquire him, maybe a stretch to €25m.

Likelihood: 3/10

Player Quality: 8/10

Price: 9/10

TOTAL: 20/30 (66.67%)

Tobias Lauritsen

Here we are at the end of another Mannschaft Planen and I’m talking about a player from the Turkish third division who I swear is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tobias Lauritsen currently plies his trade in the Netherlands for Sparta Rotterdam. He has 11 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances in the league for them. Unimpressive statistics? That’s okay. Here’s a statistic for you: 194cm. 6 foot 4.

Lauritsen is a gifted footballer. At 25 he already plays like a matured striker, leading the lines of Rotterdam’s 4-3-3 masterfully. His ability to vocally guide his teammates in attack while being the focal point positionally too is something Bayern is sorely missing — especially if Thomas Müller’s role on the pitch is going to be diminished next season. Lauritsen’s link-up play is great. He knows where to be and how to react to his teammates, and yet his true strength lies not at the start of moves but at the end of them. Lauritsen’s positioning in the box is spectacular, his ability to spot pockets in the box is phenomenal, but of course even if he is tied down to a defender, Lauritsen is one of the best aerial presences in Europe. He is nearly two metres of fury, and he has a good vertical leap too to back it up, winning nearly nine aerial duels per game.

Lauritsen would not cost anything more than €5m probably. He is valued at €2m by Transfermarkt. This is a bargain bin price for a striker who has a decade of top-level play left.

Likelihood: 1/10

Player Quality: 8/10

Price: 10/10

TOTAL: 19/30 (63.33%)

Who do you think Bayern Munich could use to fill their Robert Lewandowski-shaped hole up front? Is there anyone I’ve missed in my many previous articles? Let us know in the discussion below.