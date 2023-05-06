 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A new Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Find out how Lionel Messi could help Bayern Munich and get our thoughts on the potential 2023/24 roster!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-1 Werder Bremen (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich huffed and puffed once more but crossed the line against Werder Bremen to remain top for another week in the Bundesliga.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Bayern Munich won another crucial game in the Bundesliga to edge closer to winning the title
Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

Things have been difficult for Bayern Munich lately; not even Thomas Tuchel (despite his questionable choices) can deny that. Today was yet another day of hard work, grind and careless errors but Bayern won and made it two consecutive wins — the opposition teams were rather poor in both the games but you can only play the fixtures the DFL sets in the order they set them. In this podcast, we look back on the game and discuss the following:

  • The points tally for previous champions
  • Why Serge Gnabry should not be sold
  • Werder Bremen’s deficiencies that allowed Bayern to win this game
  • Bayern’s good performers on the day
  • Thomas Müller’s absence in the starting lineup
  • A look around the Bundesliga and what took place this weekend

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 22 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works