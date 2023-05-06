Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-1 Werder Bremen (Bundesliga)

Things have been difficult for Bayern Munich lately; not even Thomas Tuchel (despite his questionable choices) can deny that. Today was yet another day of hard work, grind and careless errors but Bayern won and made it two consecutive wins — the opposition teams were rather poor in both the games but you can only play the fixtures the DFL sets in the order they set them. In this podcast, we look back on the game and discuss the following:

The points tally for previous champions

Why Serge Gnabry should not be sold

Werder Bremen’s deficiencies that allowed Bayern to win this game

Bayern’s good performers on the day

Thomas Müller’s absence in the starting lineup

A look around the Bundesliga and what took place this weekend

