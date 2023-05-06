Report: Bayern Munich wants to sell Sadio Mané — Chelsea, Newcastle United interested

According to a report from Fichajes, Bayern Munich is poised to sell Sadio Mané this summer:

According to the journalist Nicolo Schira, Bayern Munich have already decided the future of Sadio Mané and could be leaving the team in the next summer transfer window. The club’s board of directors would have made the decision after a fight the footballer had with his teammate Leroy Sané during one of the German team’s training sessions.

Per the report, Mané’s fight with Leroy Sané is playing a big role in the club’s decision to sell the former Liverpool FC star:

Although he has been one of the team’s most important players in the last season, his fight with Leroy Sané seems to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for the German board. We will have to wait and see how the situation will evolve in the coming months, and if Bayern will be able to find a suitable replacement for one of their most talented players.

So where will Mané end up? Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are said to have interest:

Despite the possible departure of Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich, the player continues to be one of the most outstanding talents in world football and his return to the Premier League is on the table as he is a player who likes Newcastle United as well as to Chelsea. We will have to wait and see if the player decides to change the scene and if he finally ends up in one of these two clubs.

Chelsea is looking for a bit of a reboot and it would bring in a Premier League-ready talent to help smooth out that squad transition. Will Bayern Munich and Chelsea get together to make it happen?