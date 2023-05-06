Report: Real Madrid could be set for Randal Kolo Muani battle with Bayern Munich, PSG, FC Barcelona, Manchester United

According to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, Real Madrid could ramp up its efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani.

Real Madrid was rumored to have interest in the French attacker, but would be competing with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain among others. Some reports also point to FC Barcelona as a possible destination for Kolo Muani, but the ongoing Lionel Messi saga has the Catalans preoccupied.

Speaking of preoccupation, Real Madrid seriousness about a Kolo Muani pursuit likely will not fully ramp up until it locks in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Negotiations with Bellingham’s camp are ongoing and Madrid has emerged as his preferred destination:

Let’s start with Real Madrid. From France they confirm to me that the white team has asked about the situation of Randal Kolo Muani (24 years old). The Madridistas are evaluating several strikers with a view to next season and the Frenchman from Eintracht is, without a doubt, one of the most appreciated by the management leadership. There is one major hurdle to overcome: price. The German club asks for at least 80 million to let him go. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and PSG are also following in the footsteps of the French international, who had an important role in the last matches of the World Cup in Qatar. We will see how the negotiations progress and who offers more. Of course, for Madrid the priority objective was and is Jude Bellingham, who is getting closer, as we reported this week.

The latest reports indicate that Bayern Munich was planning to offer €60 million with an incentive-laden bonus structure, rather than the €120 million that Eintracht Frankfurt is asking for on Kolo Muani. With other deep-pocketed clubs in the mix, Bayern Munich will have to be a little more aggressive and realize it is not operating from a position of power.