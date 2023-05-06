Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

All of Germany, especially Borussia Dortmund and its fans, is hoping that Bayern Munich will slip up in this final stretch and surrender the title for the first time in a decade. For the Bavarians, the job is to prevent that from ever happening. In most seasons, the title race would’ve been mathematically decided or close enough to decided by May, but this is a special year. Bayern are down and the vultures are circling.

It’s up to Thomas Tuchel to deny them a feast. He currently has seven players out injured or suspended, six of whom are starters, and all of whom would start for any other club in the league and most of them in Europe. That kind of setback is hard for any coach to deal with, but being coach of Bayern Munich isn’t a normal job — it comes with elevated expectations. With stars like Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, and more still on his team, he has more than enough match winners to get three points vs Werder Bremen.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

